The official Juventus X account revealed the team’s starting lineup that will take on Napoli. The match kicks off at 20:45 CET at the Maradona Stadium.

Max Allegri maintained his 3-5-2 lineup but had to make some mandatory changes in personnel, especially in the middle of the park.

With Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot both out with injuries, Charly Alcaraz is making his full debut following three appearances off the bench.

The Argentine joins Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti in the middle of the park.

Club captain Danilo returned to matchday squad, but will start on the bench tonight. Instead, Gleison Bremer, Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro will play at the back in front of Wojciech Szczesny.

On the flanks, Samuel Iling-Junior is the surprising addition, replacing Filip Kostic on the left. Andrea Cambiaso will start on the opposite side.

Finally, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will lead the line.

Juventus official XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Rugani, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, Alcaraz, Locatelli, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Vlahovic, Chiesa