All Stories, Club News, Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Stephy Mavididi joins Montpellier

June 30, 2020

Juventus have officially confirmed the transfer of 22-year-old forward Stephy Mavididi to Montpellier in a permanent deal.

The youngster spent the season on loan at Dijon in Ligue but the French side failed to exercise their option to sign him outright.

Montpellier have now agreed terms with the player and Juventus have officially announced the deal via a statement on the clubs website:

AGREEMENT WITH MONTPELLIER HSC FOR THE FINAL TRANSFER OF THE PLAYER STEPHY ALVARO MAVIDI

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with the company S.A.S. Montpellier Herault SC for the definitive transfer of the footballer’s right to sports services
Stephy Alvaro Mavididi against a consideration of €6.3 million, payable in three financial years.

This operation generates a positive economic effect of approximately  4.0 million, net of the solidarity contribution ancillary charges.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Felix Correia

June 30, 2020

Juventus linked with Milik and Jimenez

June 30, 2020

Juventus looking to strenghen in the summer

June 30, 2020