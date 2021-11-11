Official: The date and venue of the Italian Super Cup are finally set

Following months of speculations and debates, Juventus and Inter have finally learned for sure the date and venue of their upcoming meeting for the Italian Super Cup trophy.

The Nerazzurri dethroned the Bianconeri last season by winning their first Scudetto title since 2010. However, the Turin-based club booked its place in the prestigious meeting by lifting the Coppa Italia trophy.

According to ilBianconeri, the clash will take place at the San Siro stadium in Milano on the 12th of January 2022, and this decision has been made official by the Lega Calcio.

While the Beneamata will have the advantage of playing at their own turf, both set of fans will be provided with an equal number of seats inside the stadium.

Therefore, Juve’s January schedule has become even more packed. The Old Lady starts the month with a top Serie A clash against Napoli on January 6, before travelling to meet Roma on the 9th. The month also includes a clash against Milan on the 23rd.

In the past week or so, it was said that the Super Cup could be played in Riyadh around the 23rd of December, but eventually the fixture will remain on Italian soil.

During their earlier meeting in the current campaign, Juventus snatched a late equalizer against Inter thanks to Paulo Dybala’s spot kick as it ended 1-1 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.