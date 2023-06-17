Official: Tottenham Hotspur sign Kulusevski on a discount from Juventus

Following a period of uncertainty, Tottenham Hotspur eventually opted to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old left Turin in January 2022 to join the Spurs on an initial 18-month loan deal. The Premier League side had already paid around 10 million euros as loan fees, but still needed another 35 million to exercise their buy option.

While the Swede seemed destined to remain in North London following a brilliant start to his English adventure, his dip in form left the transfer in jeopardy, in addition to the departures of Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici.

Nevertheless, Juventus eventually agreed to grant a five-million discount which paved the way for Tottenham to finalize the deal.

On Saturday, the official Juventus website announced the transfer in a statement that confirmed the figures, while recalling Kulusevski’s brief adventure in Turin.

“Dejan Kulusevski ‘s permanent move to Tottenham is official,” reads the official statement.

“Dejan arrived in Turin in January 2020 and, after six months played on loan at Parma, wore the black and white shirt for the first time in the 2020/2021 season, scoring in his debut match against Sampdoria.

“After a year and a half at Juventus, he then moved on loan to the Premier League – precisely to Tottenham – where from February 2022 to today he has totaled 57 appearances, scoring 7 goals and going into double figures with the number of assists provided.”

Moreover, the official note linked with the announcement reads the following:

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that Tottenham Hotspur F.C. has

exercised the option for the outright acquisition of the registration rights of

Dejan Kulusevski for a total of €30 million, payable in 6 financial years.

“This transaction generates a positive economic effect of approximately €12.8 million.”