All Stories, Club News

OFFICIAL: Transfer window dates confirmed

June 8, 2020

The FIGC have confirmed the dates for the Italian summer transfer schedule this year along with a slight change to the winter window.

The market was expected to resume on July 1 however the Coronavirus has had a knock-on impact, delaying the summer transfer window to September 1, closing on October 5 this year.

Italian clubs will be able to register new players between those dates while the January window will open January 4 and close January 31.

The remaining Serie A fixtures will be played in June and July with the Champions League expected to return in August.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Juventus reach Milik agreement?

June 8, 2020

Juventus linked with Donny van de Beek

June 8, 2020

Juventus to meet for Kumbulla

June 8, 2020