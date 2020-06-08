OFFICIAL: Transfer window dates confirmed

The FIGC have confirmed the dates for the Italian summer transfer schedule this year along with a slight change to the winter window.

The market was expected to resume on July 1 however the Coronavirus has had a knock-on impact, delaying the summer transfer window to September 1, closing on October 5 this year.

Italian clubs will be able to register new players between those dates while the January window will open January 4 and close January 31.

The remaining Serie A fixtures will be played in June and July with the Champions League expected to return in August.