Official updates from Juventus on Arthur’s physical condition

Last summer, Juventus and Barcelona completed a sensational transfer exchange involving two talented midfielders.

Miralem Pjanic joined Leo Messi’s side in Catalunya, while Arthur arrived to strengthen Andrea Pirlo’s midfield.

The Brazilian midfielder is arguably one of the best technical players in the black and white squad, and has been praised for his ability to maintain the ball.

Nonetheless, the former Gremio youngster hasn’t been able to perform on permanent basis this season, as his campaign has so far been plagued with some physical problems.

Although the 24-year-old missed Tuesday’s Coppa Italia clash against Inter due to fever, he has apparently suffered from a different type of setback during the week.

On Thursday, Juventus released a statement clarifying Arthur’s condition on its official website.

“The instrumental examinations performed following Arthur’s pain in the right leg revealed the presence of a post-traumatic calcification at the level of the interosseous membrane. His conditions will be monitored from day to day and his resumption of activity will take place as soon as the symptoms allow,” Read the official statement.

Therefore, the player’s condition will be monitored on daily basis to find out the exact extent of his injury.

This means that Arthur will most likely miss this weekend’s Serie A fixture against Napoli which will be held at the Maradona stadium.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri supporters will be hoping for a quick recovery, as the club’s Champions League campaign is set to resume on Wednesday with a trip to Porto for the first leg encounter of the round of 16.