Official updates on the conditions of Dybala, Mckennie and Chiesa

Despite overcoming Sassuolo last night to earn a 3-1 victory, the Juventus fans were left concerned, as Paulo Dybala and Weston Mckennie left the pitch injured during the first half.

For his part, Federico Chiesa managed to stay on the pitch for almost the whole match despite being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Pedro Obiang who could have broken his ankle.

Obiang’s dismissal ended up giving the Bianconeri an extra man on the pitch, and this advantage helped Andrea Pirlo’s men to seal the three points with second half goals from Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, Dybala, Mckennie and Chiesa arrived at the J-Medical center early in the morning to make the required tests in order to figure out the extent of the injury for each player.

Some mixed results are in store for the Bianconeri faithful, as according to the official Juventus Website, Dybala suffered from a low-grade lesion to the medial of the collateral ligament of the the left knee, and will be expected to remain out of action for a period lasting between 15 and 20 days.

On the other hand, Mckennie and Chiesa seem to be in a much better physical condition, as their examinations ruled out any injuries suffered from last night, however, the statement adds that their conditions will be monitored during the next coming days.

While the fans will be relieved to hear the news of the availability of the Italian winger and his American teammate, they will be disappointed to learn that the Argentine star will be ruled out of action just when he seemed to be finding his form again.