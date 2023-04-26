Official: Vlahovic out of Juventus 22-man squad for Inter clash

Ahead of this evening’s crucial clash, Juventus have lost the services of Dusan Vlahovic who suffered an injury in the previous days.

The Serbian has been vastly criticized in recent months for his lack of goals, but he remains Max Allegri’s favorite option for the centre-forward role.

Nonetheless, the manager will have to rely on others up front as the official matchday squad confirms the Serbian’s absence.

Allegri called up 22 players for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter, but his squad suffers from a shortage in the attacking department. Asides from Vlahovic, Moise Kean remains unavailable due to a muscular injury.

Thus, Arek Milik is the only genuine striker available at the manager’s disposal. The rest of the department is made up of wingers, including Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria.

So it remains to be seen whether the coach will rely on the Polish striker to spearhead the lineup, or instead adopt a formation without a classic centre-forward.

For his part, Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci is included in the squad and several sources tip him for a starting berth alongside Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

So here is the full matchday squad as posted by the club’s official Twitter account: