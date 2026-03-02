While the news has been in the air for several days, Juventus have announced on Monday afternoon that Weston McKennie had signed a new contract.

The American was running on an expiring deal, which had left his future up in the air. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has been ever-present in Luciano Spalletti’s lineup since the latter’s appointment in late October.

The player’s father, John McKennie, had recently identified the Tuscan manager as the best coach his son had ever had.

Weston McKennie extend his Juventus contract until 2030

Under Spalletti’s tutelage, McKennie not only became a regular starter, but an absolute protagonist in the team.

The Texan’s incredible versatility rendered him essential to the cause, especially amidst the lack of depth in the squad and the constant injury problems. The former Schalke man has been playing almost everywhere on the pitch, while delivering solid displays.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus were keen to keep the USMNT international, who, in his turn, wanted to extend his collaboration with Spalletti and Co.

On Monday, the Serie A giants made it official, confirming that the midfielder has put pen to paper.

“After six years in black and white, Weston McKennie’s bond with Juventus has been strengthened with a well-deserved contract extension,” reads the statement published on the club’s official website. “The agreement that will bind the 27-year-old to the Bianconeri until June 30, 2030, is now official.”

“A player unlike any other, versatile and capable of occupying literally any position on the pitch – as demonstrated in recent months in which, starting as a centre midfielder, he has been able to play very well as a striker, attacking midfielder, winger, full-back, and even as a defender.

“McKennie has been a powerful tool on both the right and left wings for Luciano Spalletti, winning the hearts of the fans, and he is now reaping the rewards of his daily hard work in training.