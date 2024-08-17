Kenan Yildiz has finally signed a new contract with Juventus, extending his stay until 2029. The young attacker has also been given the club’s iconic number 10 shirt.

Yildiz is poised to become a key figure for the Bianconeri under Thiago Motta. The Turkish forward is expected to be an integral part of the club over the next five years.

Since joining at the U19 level, Yildiz quickly rose through the ranks and is now regarded as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Motta, who has a strong track record of developing young talents at his previous clubs, is expected to replicate that success at the Allianz Stadium, with Juventus confident in his abilities.

The Bianconeri are doing everything possible to start the season on a strong note, and fans will be pleased that the club has secured Yildiz’s long-term future.

A club statement on its website reads:

“Kenan Yildiz confirms himself at the center of the Juventus project and renews his contract with Juventus: the extension of the agreement with the Turkish talent born in 2005 until June 2029 is official. From today, Kenan will also wear the number 10 shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been a fantastic addition to our squad, and we expect him to do well as he signs a new deal.

The attacker can become our most important asset in this campaign as we begin this weekend.