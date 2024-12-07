Juventus suffered a setback in their Serie A campaign after being held to a 2-2 draw against Bologna, a result that significantly impacted their chances of winning the Scudetto. Thiago Motta’s team entered the match knowing that anything less than a victory would damage their title hopes. However, they struggled to assert themselves early on and found themselves trailing 2-0 by the 52nd minute, a testament to Bologna’s well-executed game plan.

Juventus faced additional challenges as Motta was sent off during the match, leaving the team to rally without him. Despite showing resilience to level the score and preserve their unbeaten run, the draw felt more like a missed opportunity than a positive outcome. Dropped points in matches like these are costly for teams with championship aspirations, and this result leaves Juve further adrift in the race for the Scudetto.

The frustration surrounding the team’s performance was palpable, with Alessandro Santarelli, a pundit analysing the game, voicing his disappointment. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“I’m very angry, because you don’t get anywhere with draws. A draw is better than a defeat, but is a draw good or bad? You can’t afford to draw certain games. Lots of mistakes this evening, even from the coach. I’m disappointed with the team this evening. Mbangula scored a beautiful goal, but you won’t get far like this. Motta must realize that. Juve is officially out of the fight for the Scudetto today. The sporting director must also intervene, and make the coach understand that some technical choices aren’t good. I expected to be at a different point on December 7th.”

Juventus now faces a tough challenge to remain competitive, as their inability to secure consistent wins threatens even their aspirations of finishing inside the top four. Improvements in form and decision-making are imperative to revive their season.