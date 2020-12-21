Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments gives hint that Pogba is leaving them

Paul Pogba looks to be on his way out of Manchester United after recent developments over his future.

The midfielder has looked unhappy at the club and his agent Mino Raiola has said that he will leave.

His manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now revealed that no one is bigger than the team suggesting that Pogba will be sold if he becomes a problem.

The midfielder is wanted by Juventus who are eyeing a reunion with a player who helped them enjoy success between 2012 and 2016.

Solskjaer has had to talk about the World Cup winner a whole lot recently, and he frustratingly said recently that the player has the DNA of United, and grew up at the club, however, he isn’t bigger than the team, he is only a part of it.

He said via Calciomercato: ‘He grew up here, he has United DNA in his blood and he knows what I’m talking about. Nobody can be bigger than Manchester United. Being here means being part of a club, Paul knows it and it applies to everyone. ”

Juventus is competing with Real Madrid for his signature and the Bianconeri will hope that he would choose a return to Turin where he has enjoyed the best time of his career.