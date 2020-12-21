pogba
Transfer News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest comments gives hint that Pogba is leaving them

December 21, 2020 - 2:00 pm

Paul Pogba looks to be on his way out of Manchester United after recent developments over his future.

The midfielder has looked unhappy at the club and his agent Mino Raiola has said that he will leave.

His manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now revealed that no one is bigger than the team suggesting that Pogba will be sold if he becomes a problem.

The midfielder is wanted by Juventus who are eyeing a reunion with a player who helped them enjoy success between 2012 and 2016.

Solskjaer has had to talk about the World Cup winner a whole lot recently, and he frustratingly said recently that the player has the DNA of United, and grew up at the club, however, he isn’t bigger than the team, he is only a part of it.

He said via Calciomercato: ‘He grew up here, he has United DNA in his blood and he knows what I’m talking about. Nobody can be bigger than Manchester United. Being here means being part of a club, Paul knows it and it applies to everyone. ”

Juventus is competing with Real Madrid for his signature and the Bianconeri will hope that he would choose a return to Turin where he has enjoyed the best time of his career.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

reynolds

Juventus American target gets an offer from Belgium

December 21, 2020
rudiger

Chelsea star offered to Juventus, here is their response

December 21, 2020
Camavinga

Juventus Ligue 1 target ready to leave for a hefty transfer fee

December 21, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.