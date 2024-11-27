Arthur Melo might finally find a way out of Juventus in January, as Olympique Marseille reportedly considers making a move for the Brazilian midfielder. Arthur, who has struggled for opportunities at Juve this season, could benefit from the potential switch as Marseille looks to bolster its midfield.

Despite showcasing his quality during a loan spell at Fiorentina last season, where he delivered an impressive campaign, Arthur has been unable to secure a permanent move or revive his Juventus career. His tenure in Turin has been marred by injuries and a lack of consistent form, which left him sidelined from the first team under Thiago Motta. From the outset, Motta made it clear that Arthur was not part of his plans, further isolating the former Barcelona star.

Since the summer, Arthur has been training separately, awaiting an opportunity to find a new club. Interest in the midfielder has been sparse, leaving him in limbo. However, January could bring a change in his fortunes. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Olympique Marseille has identified Arthur as one of two options to reinforce their midfield, with the other being a potential move for Paul Pogba on a free transfer. Marseille is reportedly open to signing Arthur on loan next month, with the possibility of making the deal permanent if he performs well.

Given Arthur’s lack of contribution at Juventus, accepting any reasonable offer for him—possibly even subsidising part of his wages—would make sense for the club. His departure would free up resources and potentially allow Juventus to focus on players who fit Motta’s vision. For Arthur, a move to Marseille offers a chance to revive his career in a competitive environment. It could mark the beginning of a much-needed fresh start for both player and club.