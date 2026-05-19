Leonardo Balerdi has remained on Juventus’ radar for an extended period as the Bianconeri continue searching for players capable of strengthening their squad ahead of another demanding season.

The men in black and white have worked consistently in recent campaigns to improve their team and remain competitive at the highest level of European football. Their recruitment strategy has focused on bringing in experienced and reliable players who can immediately contribute to the squad.

Juventus Interest in Balerdi

During the previous summer transfer window, Juventus attempted to sign Balerdi, but Olympique Marseille made it clear that the defender was not available for transfer. The French club were determined to retain their captain despite growing interest.

The Argentinian was reportedly open to completing the move, although Marseille ultimately refused to sanction his departure. Despite his disappointment at remaining with the club, he continued to play an important role throughout the campaign and remained committed to helping the team during a difficult season.

However, the campaign has proved challenging for Marseille, with the club missing out on qualification for the Champions League and also making managerial changes during the season.

Marseille Rebuild Plans

As reported by Tuttojuve, Marseille are now preparing for significant changes during the summer transfer window, with several important players expected to leave as part of a rebuilding process.

Balerdi is reportedly among the players the club are prepared to sell as they reshape the squad ahead of the new season. His potential availability could place Juventus back in a strong position to revive their long-standing interest in the defender.

The report also suggests that Balerdi would still welcome the opportunity to move to Turin if the clubs can reach an agreement during the transfer window.

A key factor in Juventus’ decision could be whether Luciano Spalletti values the defender in the same way that Igor Tudor reportedly did. That assessment is expected to influence whether the Bianconeri proceed with another attempt to complete the transfer in the coming months.