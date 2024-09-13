The winger joined Juventus just before the transfer window closed, following Federico Chiesa’s departure. Although Conceição has been sidelined by an injury, he is expected to return soon and is already considering a long-term future at the Allianz Stadium.

While his father was well-known for his time in Serie A, the younger Conceição is focused on establishing his own reputation and understands that it will take more than a single season to achieve this.

Juventus plans to evaluate his performances throughout the season before deciding on a permanent transfer. Nonetheless, Conceição is determined to make a strong impression and win the club over.