Francisco Conceição is currently on loan at Juventus for this season, but he is already contemplating a permanent move to the club.
Speaking about his future at the club, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“On loan? These aspects of the transfer concern the clubs , I focus on my work day by day. I am here to be as successful as possible and I hope to continue like this, Juventus is a great club and I hope to represent it for a long time”.
Conceição is one of the most exciting options we have now, and we expect so much from him when he returns from injury.
