Francisco Conceição is currently on loan at Juventus for this season, but he is already contemplating a permanent move to the club.

The winger joined Juventus just before the transfer window closed, following Federico Chiesa’s departure. Although Conceição has been sidelined by an injury, he is expected to return soon and is already considering a long-term future at the Allianz Stadium.

While his father was well-known for his time in Serie A, the younger Conceição is focused on establishing his own reputation and understands that it will take more than a single season to achieve this.

Juventus plans to evaluate his performances throughout the season before deciding on a permanent transfer. Nonetheless, Conceição is determined to make a strong impression and win the club over.

Speaking about his future at the club, he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“On loan? These aspects of the transfer concern the clubs , I focus on my work day by day. I am here to be as successful as possible and I hope to continue like this, Juventus is a great club and I hope to represent it for a long time”. 

Juve FC Says

Conceição is one of the most exciting options we have now, and we expect so much from him when he returns from injury.