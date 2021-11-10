Fagioli
On loan Juventus youngster knows where Allegri wants him to play

November 10, 2021 - 12:30 pm

Nicolò Fagioli was sent out on loan by Juventus in the summer as they seek to get him more playing time.

The midfielder is highly-rated at the club and that is one reason he is still on their books.

He is one player that Max Allegri expects to break into the senior team in the future and he had a conversation with the gaffer about his best position before leaving on loan.

In a recent interview, he revealed Allegri wants him to play as a holding midfielder and influence matches from there.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “He told me that I could play in front of the defense, how I had to move and dictate the times. I hope it’s just a goodbye with Juventus: I’ve always felt good with Allegri and I consider him an excellent coach.”

Juve has relied heavily on players that they signed from clubs around Europe and that is something normal for the top clubs on the continent.

However, Fagioli could become the next player to break into the first team from the Bianconeri academy.

The midfielder is exciting to watch and his current loan spell at Cremonese is expected to prepare him better for the rigours of playing in the Italian top-flight from next season.

1 Comment

    Reply Chedly November 10, 2021 at 12:57 pm

    he’s currently a better player than most of our midfielders. I’d rather play Fagioli and lose than playing the likes of Rabiot and Bentamcur again and again and win unconvincingly.

