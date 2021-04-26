On-loan star pledges career to Juventus

Alvaro Morata has claimed that he would be happy to stay with Juventus until the end of his career.

The Spanish striker scored in yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina, his 18th goal of the season in only 40 appearances, but was unable to help his side to earn all three points.

In fact, he was only on the pitch for 31 seconds before rippling the net, having come off the bench at half-time to replace Paulo Dybala, but the rest of the team couldn’t build on the strike.

Despite Morata’s impressive record this term, his future remains uncertain. He remains with Juventus on loan at present, with the Old Lady having the option to buy, but the finances of the deal could price us out of a deal.

You would imagine that Andrea Agnelli will be keen to keep Morata beyond his loan deal, but he may wish to try and negotiate a lower transfer fee for the 28 year-old.

The player himself is keen to stay on with the club also, but even he admits that the business side of the deal may well disrupt that.

“Will I stay at Juve? Football is business, sometimes the players can’t even choose: I’m happy here,” Morata told Sky(via TuttoSport) after the final whistle yesterday. “We still have a final to win, ” Morata added. Finally, on his two former teams that will face each other in the semi-finals of the Champions League , namely Real Madrid and Chelsea: “It burns to see the Champions League matches with other leading teams, we should stay there. I don’t choose between Chelsea and Real Madrid.”

The same report also claims that Morata said that he would ‘stay her for life’.

Could Morata’s Juventus future depend on what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo? Has Alvaro earned his Juve stay?

Patrick