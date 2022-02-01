“On paper” Antonio Cassano reacts to Juventus January deals

Antonio Cassano admits Juventus had the best winter transfer window and reveals he likes Denis Zakaria.

Juve added the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti and Zakaria to their squad while offloading Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Aaron Ramsey.

It means the Bianconeri simply had the best January transfer window among Italian and arguably European clubs.

It is a great way to respond to a poor first half of this campaign and it ensures Max Allegri has better players to work with in this second half of the season.

Cassano was attentive to how clubs made moves in the market and concedes none came close to Juve.

He tells Bobo TV as quoted by Calciomercato: “On paper, the one that in my opinion comes out best as a signing is Juventus. I like Zakaria a lot, you took one of the best young players around and you settled down.”

Juve FC Says

We had expected the club to react in the market to that underwhelming first half of the season, and they have done just that.

This gives more hope that we would certainly end this season inside the top four. We could even challenge for the Scudetto title if everything goes our way.

Hopefully, the new signings will settle in fast and their presence will improve the performances of the other players around them.