“On the physical side, you work a lot here” Arthur opens up on training under Allegri

Arthur Melo has opened up on working with Max Allegri on the training ground.

The Brazilian has been at Juve for the last two seasons and has worked with different managers in each of the campaigns.

He thrived under Andrea Pirlo last season, even though injuries limited his impact at the club.

The midfielder is still a key member of the club’s first team, although he is yet to show the form that saw Juve swap him for Miralem Pjanic in the summer of 2020.

The Brazilian has been learning under the Juve gaffer, Max Allegri and revealed in a recent interview what it is like to train with his present boss.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato.it: “On the physical side, you work a lot here, I’ve never seen or heard anything like it.

“I’m working more on that last ball, the long ball.

“I have to improve as soon as possible, I’m aware of that but it’s also a request from Allegri. I am lucky to have a sincere coach who tells his face what I need to improve.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been a top-level manager for so long and knows how to develop players.

The Juve gaffer already knows what he expects from Arthur on the pitch and will work with the midfielder to get him there.

If the Brazilian is humble enough to learn, he will become a much better player before he leaves the club.