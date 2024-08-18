On this day in 2018, all eyes were on the Bentegodi Stadium as Chievo hosted Juventus in what was Cristiano Ronaldo’s first appearance in Serie A.

The Bianconeri started on the right foot, scoring early through Sami Khedira. However, the Canarini turned the tie upside-down, with former Juventus winger Emanuele Giaccherrini putting the home side in the lead from the spot.

CR7 came close to a debut goal on several occasions, but the Old Lady was instead salvaged by an own goal from Mattia Bani and a last-gasp winner courtesy of super-sub Federico Bernardeschi.