“Once they took the lead,….” Sarri discusses how his Lazio team lost to Juventus.

Maurizio Sarri says Juventus switched to a defensive shape during their match yesterday and it made life very hard for his Lazio team.

The Bianconeri secured a 2-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico in one of the exciting matches of the Serie A weekend.

Juve suffered an early setback when Danilo was stretchered off and Massimiliano Allegri had to make some tactical changes.

He made Juve more compact, and they now relied on counter-attacks.

This tactic neutralised most of Lazio’s attack and they were missing Ciro Immobile to convert the few chances they created.

Sarri says Juve’s change of system ensured they couldn’t create chances from the attacks they built.

“We were in the game until the final 10 minutes, then opened up spaces in our attempt to get it back on level terms,” Sarri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We played well, at times very well, but unfortunately were lacking in the final third. Unfortunately, Danilo went off early and Juventus changed system, making it a 4-5-1 with everyone behind the ball, so once they took the lead, we ran into a brick wall.

“It’s disappointing we were unable to create more scoring opportunities, considering the number of potential chances that we managed to build.”

Juve FC Says

This win was another Allegri masterclass and he would need a lot of them to take Juve back to the top of the league table at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri have now closed the gap between them and the fourth position to just four points.

If they can beat Atalanta next weekend, they would move further up the league table and cut the points gap between them and the Champions League places to a single point.

This Juve has been inconsistent for much of the campaign and fans will hope they will have now put that inconsistency behind them.