Juventus have placed their trust in Cristiano Giuntoli to restore the club to the summit of Italian football. The sporting director joined last season following a highly successful period at Napoli, where he was instrumental in assembling a squad that ultimately secured the Serie A title. During his tenure with the Partenopei, Napoli consistently performed at a high level, and Giuntoli’s influence was widely recognised as a key factor in their domestic triumph.

Juventus regard Giuntoli as one of the most capable professionals in his field and are confident in his ability to replicate similar success in Turin. His arrival was met with optimism, particularly given his proven track record in player recruitment and squad building. At Napoli, he oversaw the acquisition of several top players who contributed significantly to their title-winning campaign, and Juventus were hopeful he would bring the same vision and expertise to their project.

However, despite his reputation, Giuntoli’s early performance at Juventus has come under scrutiny. As reported by Tuttosport, one area in particular where he has underdelivered is in the transfer market. The report highlights a number of decisions regarding player sales and acquisitions that have not yielded the desired results. Juventus have parted ways with players such as Dean Huijsen, Moise Kean, and Nicolo Fagioli, all of whom have gone on to perform well elsewhere. In contrast, the individuals brought in to replace them have largely failed to make a meaningful impact, raising questions about the strategic direction of the club’s transfer policy.

These missteps have contributed to Juventus’ uncertain position in the league standings, placing additional pressure on the club during the final phase of the season. The expectation remains that Juventus must secure a strong finish and return to Champions League football, and the squad must be capable of delivering on that objective.

Giuntoli now faces the challenge of quickly correcting course. With limited time to impress, he must begin making sound and effective decisions if he is to succeed in his role and help steer Juventus back to the top of Italian football. The margin for error is narrowing, and the upcoming transfer windows will be critical in defining his legacy at the club.