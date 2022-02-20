One European giant drops out of the race for Juventus target

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment.

The French midfielder has been thriving at AS Monaco, and almost all the top European clubs want to sign him.

Juventus is one of them, and the Bianconeri knows it would not be easy to add him to their squad.

However, they have been handed a boost in their bid to sign him with a new report claiming a major suitor has dropped out of the race.

Reports in Spain via Calciomercato claims Real Madrid is no longer among his list of suitors.

The Spanish giants are in the market for the best players, but they may have found an alternative to the new France international.

However, Juve will still have to beat the likes of Chelsea and PSG to sign him.

Juve FC Says

It improves our chances of signing Tchouameni if other clubs continue to drop out of the race for his signature.

The 22-year-old is destined for a career at the top, and this season might be his last at Monaco.

We might need to offload the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot before we can add him to Max Allegri’s squad.