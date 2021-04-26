One in one out for Juventus ahead of Udinese

Juventus will be boosted by the return of Federico Chiesa for the trip to Udinese on Sunday.

The Old Lady were disappointing on Sunday when they were held 1-1 by Fiorentina, where they failed to cause their rival goalkeeper much hassle. You would imagine that they would have had much more force had they had Chiesa available however, a player who only arrived from Florence in the summer.

It will be a huge boost to have the Italian winger return to the side, having been one of our most creative attacking players this term.

One player who will not be featuring is Matthijs De Ligt however. The Dutch defender picked up a yellow card against La Viola at the weekend, and he will not make the trip to Udine.

We should have enough options to deal with the absence of De Ligt, but I can’t help but feel Chiesa’s availability could well be the most crucial as we look to end the season strongly.

Juventus are under threat of falling out of the top four today, should Napoli beat Turin in Serie A, and having all of our better players available could well prove important.

Does Chiesa deserve to be considered amongst our most important this season?

