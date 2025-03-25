The Igor Tudor era has officially begun at Juventus, and the new manager will be eager to start his tenure with a victory this weekend—an outcome that would certainly please the Juventus fanbase.

Tudor arrives following the club’s decision to dismiss Thiago Motta, who failed to see out even a full season in charge. The Bianconeri are determined to salvage their campaign, and the immediate objective for the new manager is to secure Champions League qualification by the end of the season.

While achieving this goal is not an insurmountable challenge, it remains a demanding task, given the team’s inconsistencies this term. Tudor will be aiming for a strong start, as a positive early result would help build momentum and confidence within the squad.

Motta implemented changes to the team upon his arrival in the summer, and Tudor is expected to do the same. The two managers have distinct tactical approaches and playing philosophies, necessitating adjustments in both formation and player roles.

According to Calciomercato, one notable change to anticipate under Tudor is Federico Gatti being deployed as a right wing-back. This positional shift could suit him well within Tudor’s preferred tactical system, allowing him to contribute effectively both defensively and offensively. Additionally, several other players are likely to be assigned new roles as the team adapts to the incoming manager’s strategies.

A managerial transition naturally brings modifications to playing style and tactical setup, so these changes should not come as a surprise. Tudor will be keen to implement his vision swiftly while ensuring the team remains competitive in the crucial final phase of the season.

With Juventus striving to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite, Tudor’s impact over the coming weeks will be pivotal. His ability to quickly instil his philosophy and extract strong performances from his squad could determine whether the club achieves its objectives.

The fans will be watching closely as Tudor embarks on this challenge, hopeful that his leadership can guide the team towards a successful conclusion to the season.