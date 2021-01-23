One Italian and one Premier League team want Allegri

Max Allegri is now the favourite to become the manager of Chelsea or AS Roma if they fire their respective managers.

Frank Lampard was backed heavily in the last transfer window, but Chelsea is underperforming in this campaign.

The former midfielder will know that his future is at stake as Roman Abramovich changed several managers when he was a player for the London side.

Paulo Fonseca has also emerged as one of the next managers that could be fired in Italy.

He has seen his team lose the derby to Lazio and also get beaten in the Italian Cup by Spezia.

They faced the same opponentb in the league earlier today, and Football Italia said he would be fired if they lost, however, a last-minute goal in a 4-3 win saved him, for now.

Max Allegri has been unattached since he left Juventus in the summer of 2019.

He won 5 consecutive league titles and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions as the manager of the Bianconeri.

He would be a good appointment for any team that gets him next, and managing a Premier League side should appeal to him also.

Roma is one of the teams struggling to catch Juventus, and he could also help them to become a top European team once again.