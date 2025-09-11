Edon Zhegrova was among the final acquisitions made by Juventus during the most recent transfer window, arriving on deadline day. The club regard him as an important figure for their current project and is pleased to have secured his services. His arrival came as Juventus sought to strengthen their attacking options, with Zhegrova stepping in to replace Nicolas Gonzalez.

Gonzalez had struggled to adapt following the managerial change that saw Igor Tudor succeed Thiago Motta at the helm. With his form in Turin faltering, Juventus facilitated his move to Atletico Madrid, which subsequently created the opening for Zhegrova. Despite drawing interest from other teams, the Kosovan player prioritised Juventus, and the club ultimately succeeded in completing the signing they desired.

Dedication During the International Break

Unlike many of his new teammates, Zhegrova was not called up for international duty during the recent break. Rather than treat this as an extended period of rest, he chose to remain at the training base and dedicate himself to extra work. Although the players who stayed behind were afforded some time away, Zhegrova continued to train diligently. His commitment became more evident once his teammates returned, as he demonstrated both focus and seriousness.

Such dedication has not gone unnoticed. According to Il Bianconero, he is the new arrival who has captured the most attention in recent days, impressing the coaching staff and leaving a strong impression within the squad. His professionalism, combined with technical ability, is positioning him as one of the standout signings of the window.

Early Signs of Quality at Juventus

Before his move, Zhegrova had already established himself as a notable performer at Lille, where his talent and creativity were consistently evident. It is, therefore, unsurprising that he has begun showcasing his qualities so quickly in Turin. Early sessions at the Allianz Stadium have confirmed his potential to become an influential figure for Juventus, both in domestic competitions and on the European stage.

With his work ethic and proven ability, Zhegrova has given early indications that he can live up to expectations. His arrival appears to be a timely boost for Juventus as they continue to shape their squad for the challenges ahead.