One Juventus player makes Serie A team of the week

October 4, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Arkadiusz Milik has been named in the Serie A team of the week by Calciomercato.

The striker has been in fine form since he moved to Juventus in the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri signed him as a backup to Dusan Vlahovic, but he is now giving the striker a run for his money at the club.

He was in fine form as the Bianconeri beat Bologna at the weekend 3-0, and he contributed a goal, which earned him praise from his manager and pundits.

He has now been recognised by the media outlet, who named him as their starting striker.

Other players on the team because of their performance at the weekend includes Chris Smalling, Paulo Dybala, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, among others.

Juve FC Says

Milik has been such a good signing and there is no reason we would not make his transfer permanent.

The Pole is one of the finest attackers in Serie A now, and he combines well with Dusan Vlahovic.

Both of them should score the goals we need to win another league title and cup soon.

When Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba start playing for the team, they will create more chances, and Milik will benefit from it.

