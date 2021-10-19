One Juventus player named among the Top XI of the Serie A matchday 8

Following the international break, Serie A returned with a bang, as Calcio fans witnessed an exciting weekend that featured two top clashes.

Lazio shocked Inter with a come-from-behind win, while Juventus put up a defensively solid display to defend their slim lead against Roma.

On the other hand, Napoli and Milan pounced on the opportunity to widen the gap with chasing gap, as they earned hard-fought victories over Torino and Hellas Verona respectively.

After the end of the eight matchday, Calciomercato revealed their Best XI players of the weekend, and the formation contained a lone Bianconeri player.

Wojciech Szczesny put his woeful start to the season behind him to produce a solid display for the Old Lady against his former club.

The Polish goalkeeper became the first to deny Jordan Veretout from the spot in Italy, and the source chose him as the best shot-stopper in the round with a rating of 7.

The defense was made up of Napoli pair Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Kalidou Koulibaly, Venezia’s Ridgeciano Haps and former Juventus man Martin Caceres who currently plays for Cagliari.

The midfield featured Atalanta duo Josip Ilicic and Mario Pasalic, as well as Spezia’s Viktor Kovalenko and Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca led the line alongside Victor Osimhen.

Serie A Round 8 Top XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Haps, Caceres; Ilicic, Pasalic, Kovalenko, Leao; Scamacca, Osimhen