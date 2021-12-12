One Juventus player praised for his evolution despite the Venezia draw

Most Juventus players disappointed fans in the match against Venezia yesterday, but one man stood out.

The Bianconeri picked up just a point on their travels to Venice on another disappointing matchday for Max Allegri’s men.

However, Luca Pellegrini continued his development in the first team as the manager picked him to start ahead of Alex Sandro again.

Reports had tipped him to leave the club on loan in the summer, but Allegri kept him in Turin.

That decision has proven to be a good one in recent weeks because Sandro is out of form and the young Italian has been getting minutes.

Il Bianconeri praised him for yet another outstanding performance after he got the assist for Alvaro Morata’s goal.

The report says he has taken good advantage of Mattia De Sciglio’s injury and the poor form of Sandro to cement a place on the team.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Allegri give chances to a youngster at the club.

Some pundits and fans have often accused the gaffer of only trusting experienced players, but he is using Pellegrini to prove his critics wrong again.

The left-back is developing well and if that upward trajectory continues, he could replace Sandro on the team and save the club a lot of money.