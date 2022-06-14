Despite adopting experimental sides, Italy currently sit on top of their group in the newest edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The Azzurri have assembled five points from their first three meetings. Roberto Mancini’s men started their campaign with a home draw against Germany before besting Hungary. Last Saturday, they earned a point from a stalemate in England.

This evening, Italy will take on Germany once again, this time away from home, and only one Juventus star is tipped to start at the Borussia Park.

According to Football Italia, Manuel Locatelli should make his second start in a row for Italy. The 24-year-old excelled as a Regista against England, but this time, he could act as box-to-box midfielder.

That’s because Bryan Cristante could also start, and he’s the one who will likely take the reigns as a deep-lying playmaker. Nicolò Barella will be the third man in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, Federico Gatti could find himself on the bench despite his impressive debut against the Three Lions. The manager could instead opt to start with the defensive partnership of Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluca Mancini.

Teenage sensation Wilfried Gnonto could return to the starting formation alongside Giacomo Raspadori and Matteo Politano upfront.

Here are the expected starting formations:

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Klosterman, Sule, Rudiger, Henrichs; Kimmich, Gundogan; Hofmann, Muller, Sane; Havertz

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Calabria, Mancini, Bastoni, Spinazzola; Barella, Cristante, Locatelli; Politano, Raspadori, Gnonto.