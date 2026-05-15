Teun Koopmeiners will hope to receive some minutes when Juventus host Fiorentina in Serie A this weekend, as it could provide him with the opportunity to make one final appearance in front of the Juventus supporters before a possible summer departure.

The Bianconeri have given the Dutch midfielder two seasons to prove his value and rediscover the level of form he displayed during his time at Atalanta, which convinced Juventus to complete his signing.

Juventus initially viewed him as one of the most important additions to the squad and continued to support him despite inconsistent performances. However, patience now appears to be running out as the club has reportedly become frustrated with his struggles to make a consistent impact.

Juventus disappointment over Koopmeiners form

Koopmeiners established himself as one of the top midfielders in Serie A while playing for Atalanta and even helped guide the club to Europa League success shortly before his move to Turin.

Many expected the transfer to Juventus to elevate his career further, particularly given the quality he had shown in Bergamo and the expectations surrounding his arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

Instead, his time at the club has failed to meet expectations. Despite working under three different managers, he has struggled to reproduce the performances that once made him one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Italian football.

Fiorentina match could mark final home appearance

Juventus now appear ready to move in a different direction and are reportedly prepared to part ways with the midfielder at the end of the campaign.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club see the upcoming match against Fiorentina as potentially his final home appearance because they intend to do their best to offload him during the summer transfer window.

The decision would mark a disappointing end to what was expected to be a highly successful move for both player and club, with Juventus now focused on reshaping its squad ahead of next season.