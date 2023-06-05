One Juventus star makes Serie A’s best 11 for the 2022/2023 season

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has received recognition for his outstanding performances this season by being included in the Serie A Team of the Season.

Despite his expected departure from the club after his contract expires, Rabiot has enjoyed a remarkable campaign at the Allianz Stadium, arguably his best since joining the Bianconeri.

Contributing with goals, assists, and strong performances in midfield, Rabiot’s contributions have caught the attention of Juventus, leading to discussions about the possibility of extending his stay.

The Serie A Team of the Season selection, as reported by Calciomercato, acknowledges the success and impact of Rabiot’s performances in an impressive season for Italian football. He finds himself in esteemed company, sharing the accolade with other notable players in the league, including Victor Osimhen.

Rabiot’s inclusion in the team is a testament to his abilities and the value he brings to the midfield. Despite his contractual situation, he has showcased his quality and deserves recognition for his contributions to Juventus’ campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in superb form for us in this campaign and we can be proud of having him in the league-wide team.

But it is sad that he would leave the club just when he has hit top form and now we must find a replacement for him so we do not miss him too much.

The World Cup finalist can be replaced, but we might spend more than it could have cost us to keep him.