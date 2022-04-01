One key player returns for Inter Milan ahead of the Derby d’Italia

Inter Milan will be boosted by the return of Marcelo Brozovic ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend.

Both Serie A giants will face off in this huge clash that could determine who goes into next week third on the league table.

Juve is playing catch up after a bad start to the season, but Inter Milan is stuttering in their bid to retain the league title they won last season.

This game will be huge for both clubs and some of their players rested during the international break, so they will have the legs to help their team when the fixture kicks off.

Inter had been worrying about the fitness of some of their men before the game, but Football Italia claims Brozovic has just returned to full training.

The Croatian could now feature for them in the game and that is a huge boost to their chances of getting a result from the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Having your main men fit and available to play is a boost to any club and Inter will be delighted if they can call on Brozovic for this game.

However, Juve would also prepare for the match as if they are facing the strongest Inter side possible, so his return to fitness and inclusion in the matchday squad should not bother them too much.