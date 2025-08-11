WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Randal Kolo Muani #20 of Juventus FC celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group G match between Al Ain FC and Juventus FC at Audi Field on June 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Juventus already have an agreement in hand to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Continassa, but they still have an obstacle to overcome for the white smoke to emerge.

The France international spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with the Bianconeri from Paris Saint-Germain. He immediately cemented himself as a regular starter in Thiago Motta’s lineup, as he went off to a historic start, bagging five goals in his first three Serie A appearances.

The striker then suffered a goal drought and also lost his starting berth following Igor Tudor’s appointment in March, but he then managed to reclaim it, playing a decisive role in the club’s final push for a Top-Four finish.

Kolo Muani still eager to leave PSG and return to Turin

Kolo Muani has now returned to PSG, but has often reiterated his desire to play for Juventus, so the management has been able to count on his will. He reportedly turned down approaches from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as he awaits a return to Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants were also able to find an accord with the Parisians on a loan deal worth €10 million plus an obligation to buy set at €30-35 million.

And yet, one last knot has been hampering the transfer.

Juventus must sell players before signing Kolo Muani

As the pink newspaper explains, Juventus won’t be able to sign new players before selling some of the deadwood.

The source believes that offloading players is absolutely crucial at this stage for two reasons: First, the club must raise transfer funds to finance the new signings. Second, they must make room for the new arrivals on the wage bill.

Ideally, Juventus would get rid of Dusan Vlahovic and his astronomical salary, and bring in Kolo Muani as a direct replacement.

The Old Lady has already acquired the services of Jonathan David to strengthen the attack.