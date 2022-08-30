One last knot separating Juventus-PSG agreement for Paredes transfer

Even though several reports in the last hours have suggested an alternative market path, Leandro Paredes remains the primary transfer target for Juventus in the final days of the summer transfer session.

After weeks of negotiations, the Bianconeri are apparently close to reaching a total agreement with Paris Saint Germain for the player’s transfer.

The two parties have even agreed on the formula which will be an initial loan with an obligation to buy. The total cost of the operating should reach around 20 million euros.

But as they say, the devil’s in the details.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, the final knot that separates Juventus and PSG is in the conditions that would trigger the obligation to buy clause.

The French champions are hoping to insert easily achievable objectives, like qualifying to the next edition of the Champions League (admittedly, it hasn’t been this easy in the last two seasons.)

On the other hand, Juventus would prefer to add some more personal conditions related to the player, for example, having Paredes playing at least 50% of the season’s total fixtures.

Juve FC say

At such an advanced stage, it’s difficult to imagine the deal faltering at the eleventh hour. Obviously, all parties are in favor of the transfer, and we can expect them to sort out the final details.

Nonetheless, until we put the midfielder’s signature on paper, the whole operation remains at risk.