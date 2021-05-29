One last obstacle between Donnarumma and Juventus

A longtime dream could finally become a reality for Juventus. Gianluigi Buffon’s rightful heir is officially on the free agent market.

After seeing out his contract at Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma is available for all suitors. The 22-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign, contributing in his (former) team’s return to the Champions League after eight years of absence.

Nonetheless, the young Italian won’t be the one to lead them through their European adventure next season, and the Rossoneri have already signed Lille’s Mike Maignan as a replacement.

Whilst now would be the perfect time for the Old Lady to secure her man, an obstacle remains in the way, and he goes by the difficultly-pronounced name of Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper arrived to Turin in 2017, and has been serving as the club’s number one since Buffon’s initial departure in 2018.

Whilst the performances of the former Arsenal man haven’t been bad, Donnarumma is perceived a better option for both the present and future.

The Italy international is currently valued at around 60 million euros, and sealing his signature on a Bosman deal would be a major strike by the Bianconeri.

But according to TuttoJuve, maintaining both shot-stoppers is an almost impossible task on an economical level, as the 31-year-old earns 6.5 millions per season – which would make a hefty sum for a second choice goalkeeper.

Therefore, Juventus must find a way to offload Szczesny, whether in Italy or abroad, otherwise they will likely end up missing out on their longtime target, who would potentially make the move to Barcelona instead.