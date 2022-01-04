One Napoli player cleared form Covid-19, but another tests positive

When it comes to new Covid-19 cases, football clubs can’t catch a break these days.

The Serie A campaign is set to restart on January 6, but almost all the clubs have positive cases within their ranks.

As for Napoli, their situation has been made even more complicated as four of their players will participate in the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti was hoping to recover the rest of his squad ahead of the crunch meeting against Juventus on Thursday.

However, the former Roma and Inter manager received some mixed news on Tuesday.

As announced by the Partenopei’s official Twitter account, Andrea Petagna has been cleared following a negative test.

However, Kevin Malcuit became the latest Napoli player to be ruled out with a positive Covid-19 test.

“Following standard testing to come out of self-isolation, Petagna has tested negative for Covid-19,” reads the official statement.

“Malcuit, who hasn’t been in contact with the squad, tested positive. He is asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate at home.”

📌 Following standard testing to come out of self-isolation, Petagna has tested negative for Covid-19.

Malcuit, who hasn't been in contact with the squad, tested positive. He is asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate at home pic.twitter.com/4uz1bbuKDw — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 4, 2022

This means that the number of positive cases at Napoli remains four. Aside from Malcuit, Victor Osimhen, Elif Elmas and Hirving Lozano are yet to be cleared.

On the other hand, Juventus will also be missing four players due to the worldwide-spreading virus. Giorgio Chiellini, Carlo Pinsoglio, Arthur and Koni De Winter have all tested positive in the recent days.