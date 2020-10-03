One Napoli player tests positive for COVID-19 after second round of tests

After 14 players and members of staff of Genoa who played a role in their game against Napoli last weekend tested positive for coronavirus, there were fears that they may have infected some Napoli players.

The Naples side has had to test their players multiple times ahead of their match against Juventus this Sunday.

After the second round of testing being carried out on the entire team, midfielder, Piotr Zielinski has returned a positive coronavirus test result.

The Polish midfielder will now have to self-isolate and miss the game against the Bianconeri.

The club released a statement on their Twitter account which reads: “Piotr Zielinski and staff member Giandomenico Costi have tested positive for COVID-19 following Thursday’s round of testing.”

Juve has been preparing for the game and they will hope that not many players from the Naples side will test positive for the virus so that the game will not be postponed.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has made a satisfactory start to the season, winning one and picking up a draw in their other game.

Napoli will represent one of the toughest teams that they will face in this Serie A season, and they will hope to get all three points on Sunday.