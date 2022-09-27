Since the departure of Miralem Pjanic, Juventus have been in a dire need for a new deep-lying playmaker. Arthur Melo never adjusted to Italian football, while Manuel Locatelli isn’t exactly a genuine Regista.

Therefore, Max Allegri was hellbent on adding Leandro Paredes to his ranks, and the management spent an entire summer chasing the Argentine before finally putting his signature on paper in the final days of the transfer session.

The 28-year-old’s first few outings have proven to be a mixed bag. The midfielder displayed some flashes of brilliance, but the club in general has been in shambles, which obviously affected his personal level.

Nonetheless, Paredes still feels that he made the right call by joining Juventus, describing it as a dream transfer.

“Changing teams before the World Cup was a difficult choice, but I think I made the correct decision,” said the former Roma man in an interview with ESPN Argentina via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“The important thing for me was to play continuously and do it in a great team like Juventus. Playing for Juve was one of my dreams.”

On the other hand, the Argentina international was less enthusiastic when discussing his rapport with his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé.

“I can’t talk about Mbappé. I’ve had good relationships with others. But I can’t talk about someone I’ve never had a personal rapport with.”