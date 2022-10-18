Since making the jump from Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus, Filip Kostic is still trying to adjust to his new surroundings, and surely the club’s ongoing crisis didn’t help his case.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri still heavily relies on the winger, especially in the absence of some of the club’s other top stars, the likes of Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

For his part, Aleksandar Mitrovic is a keen admirer of his compatriot, and has only words of praise when it comes to the new Juventus signing.

The Fulham striker is enjoying a fine campaign at Fulham as he prepares to lead Serbia’s attack in the upcoming World Cup alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

The Premier League bomber says he enjoys his partnership with the Juventus striker, however, they will both rely on the valuable service of Kostic.

In a recent interview, Mitrovic was asked about Di Maria, but he made it clear which Juventus winger he favors.

“Di Maria is a great champion, but Kostic is my favorite winger at Juventus,” said the 28-year-old in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Filip is one of the best wingers I’ve played with. If you put him in a position that exploits his potential, he repays you with crosses and assists.

“I’m not just saying it out of friendship, but from experience. I scored several goals thanks to Kostic.”