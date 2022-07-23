“One of the club’s symbols” – Allegri praises Pogba among others

Following the Bianconeri’s first win in the Soccer Champions Tour, Max Allegri was in a praising mood.

Juventus played Chivas De Guadalajara on Friday night and emerged victorious with two unanswered goals courtesy of Marco Da Graca and Mattia Compagnon.

The tactician used 22 players against the Mexican side in Las Vegas, and was mostly satisfied with what he saw.

However, he did reserve praise for some players in particular. For instance, the manager hailed the returning Paul Pogba, describing him as one of the symbols of the team.

Moreover, the former Cagliari and Milan manager also had some positive words to say regarding the performances of Nicolò Fagioli and Federico Gatti.

“It was a good test. The team had worked hard also in Turin and you can see the results,” said Allegri during his post-match interview as reported by ilBianconero.

“The match was well played and at times even with a good rhythm, both in the first and second periods.

“I am satisfied with the young players and also with the new ones, who have given their contribution. Now let’s continue like this, because we want to do well in the next friendlies too.

“Pogba gave a good performance, even if there are still some aspects to work on. He will be one of the team’s symbols.

“I also liked the displays of Fagioli. Same for Gatti who did well in the action that led to the first goal, even if he still has to absorb some defensive mechanisms.”

Next up for Juventus is a meeting with Barcelona in Dallas on Tuesday night, before ending their US tour in a prestigious friendly against Real Madrid in Los Angeles on Saturday.