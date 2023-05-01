“One of the problems” Ivan Zazzaroni explains Juventus struggles

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has discussed Juventus’ struggles this season and says the problem with the current side is that it does not want to be original and authentic to itself.

This has been a tough season for Max Allegri’s men as they look to get back to winning the Italian league.

They brought Max Allegri back as their manager last season and he won no trophies.

He has been under pressure to turn things around and there have been calls for him to leave his role as the club’s manager.

Some of Juve’s players have underperformed and Allegri is blamed for this, which has made it hard for the gaffer to do his job at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Zazzaroni seems to defend him and says via Tuttojuve:

“One of the problems of this Juve is that it’s afraid of being Juve. I constantly read that Massimiliano Allegri, a great promoter of the Next Gen, is behind, plays horribly and should resign. Loads of nonsense. But does someone who resigns have to go home for sure?”.

Juve FC Says

It is easy to blame the manager when things don’t go to plan and Allegri has tried his best to keep things working.

Judging by his first spell at the club, he is a superb manager and the players must begin to do better when they represent the club.