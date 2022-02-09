“One of the strongest in the world at the moment” Cassano describes Juventus midfielder

Antonio Cassano has hailed Arthur Melo as a unique talent who is capable of some special skills.

The Brazilian hasn’t exactly been a hit at Juventus as he struggles to recapture his best form at the club.

This is his second season at Juve, but he is still struggling to get used to Max Allegri’s system.

He had previously been good at Gremio and Barcelona, so his struggles are not down to talent.

Cassano was speaking about Sampdoria loanee, Stefano Sensi and compared the Azzurri midfielder to Arthur.

He then said the Brazilian is good at what he does and is simply not being used the right way at Juve.

He said via Calciomercato: “Compare? Well, as a touch of ball and run reminds me a lot of Arthur, for me one of the strongest in the world at the moment. Juventus perhaps does not know how to make the most of it.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur is clearly a very talented boy and we can tell that he is simply struggling to adapt to Juve’s style of play.

This is his second season at the club and fans will expect him to be doing much better.

However, he is playing under his second manager at the club and their systems are different.

He has also struggled with injuries since he has been at the Allianz Stadium. This second half of the season could see him return to his best form at the club.