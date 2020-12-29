One of three current and former PL forwards could be on their way to Juventus

Juventus are firmly expected to bring in another attacking talent in the coming window, and TuttoSport believes we are eyeing three players with contrasting times in the Premier League previously.

Fernando Llorente didn’t have the impact he was expecting to when linking up with Tottenham, but did play his part in reaching the Champions League final with them before quitting to join Napoli.

The Spaniard is believed to be keen on an exit from the Azzurri now however, having picked up just 18 league appearances during the last two seasons, including just three starts, and his 19 minutes of action in Serie A this term would surely mean that his club will not fight to keep him.

Memphis Depay is another player who is believed to be eyeing the exit door. He was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, only for the Catalan club to fail to complete the deal, and with just six months remaining on his current deal, Lyon are also believed to be keen to part ways instead of losing him for nothing come the end of the season. The Dutch forward is comfortable playing as a winger and a centre-forward, and could well prove to challenge for a regular starting role, and you would expect that like Alvaro Morata that he would be more suited to Serie A than the Premier League, where he struggled with Manchester United previously.

Divock Origi is another who is believed to be available. The Belgian earned his move to Liverpool on the back of an impressive international campaign in which he stole Romelu Lukaku’s starting spot thanks to a series of impressive outings. He struggled to break into the first-team fold following the move however, and it is time to cut his losses and get his career back on track.

While Llorente is the most likely option, either of the other two could prove to be long-term signings who could well become key players for Juve down the line, but it depends on the club’s strategy it would seem.

Do Juve simply need somebody who is happy to be the fourth wheel in the squad? Or should we bring in one of the latter pair who could well put pressure on the first-team stars?

