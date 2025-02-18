Dusan Vlahovic might be struggling this season, but he remains one of the best strikers in the world. Watching highlights from his time at Fiorentina provides ample evidence of just how lethal he can be in any given game. His ability to score goals and his presence in the attacking third made him one of Serie A’s most coveted talents.

It’s important to note that the type of service Vlahovic received at Fiorentina was significantly different from what he has been getting at Juventus. The quality of the crosses, the style of play, and the way the ball was delivered into the box at La Viola allowed him to thrive. At Juventus, particularly this season, the service has not been up to the same standard, which has made his task of finding the back of the net more difficult.

Thiago Motta, however, stuck with Vlahovic when he took over at the Allianz Stadium and did not sign another striker in the summer. Despite his faith in the Serbian forward, Vlahovic has struggled to adapt to Motta’s system during the first half of the season. This led to Juventus securing the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG in January.

Kolo Muani has proven to be more efficient in front of goal, which has made it easier for Juventus to prefer him over Vlahovic in recent weeks. The main reason Kolo Muani is being chosen ahead of the Serbian is his superior goal-scoring form. The Frenchman’s ability to put the ball in the back of the net has undoubtedly made him a more reliable option for the Bianconeri.

However, it was not just his goal-scoring that set Kolo Muani apart in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Inter Milan. The Frenchman showcased another key quality that makes him a better fit for Juventus’ current system. In the second half of the match, he demonstrated remarkable awareness and composure when he rode through several challenges and made a crucial assist to set up the only goal of the game.

Even though Kolo Muani was stumbling when making the pass, he still had the presence of mind to realise that he could not score in that moment. Instead of attempting a difficult shot and likely missing, he correctly picked out the player in a better position to score. This kind of decision-making is something that Vlahovic has yet to demonstrate consistently in similar situations.

Vlahovic, in contrast, might have still opted to take a shot in that scenario, which would likely have been off-target. His instinct to go for goal is strong, but it’s clear that Kolo Muani’s all-around game, particularly his ability to create opportunities for others, gives him an edge.

For now, it seems clear that Kolo Muani is the preferred choice for Juventus up front, but it will be interesting to see if Vlahovic can rediscover his form in the coming weeks and challenge for his place in the starting XI.