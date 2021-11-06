One player holds the keys to Juventus’ January transfers

Considering their poor form in the league so far, Juventus is expected to splash the cash in the January transfer window.

This has been a tough start to a new campaign, but it wasn’t easy for them to secure signings in the summer.

They went back and forth with Sassuolo before eventually securing the signature of Manuel Locatelli.

He and Moise Kean moved to Turin on initial loan deals. Would Juve struggle to sign players again in the January transfer window?

Probably, as a new report claims, they have to sell one player to make purchases.

Gazzetta via Tuttomercatoweb reports the Bianconeri needs to sell Aaron Ramsey to carry out a January signing.

The Welshman has struggled to justify being on their books so far and the report claims Juve hopes they can cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

The Bianconeri are also open to their idea of terminating his current deal and if they can achieve that, a January acquisition would be smooth.

Otherwise, it would be very complicated for them to reinforce their squad.

Ramsey is one of the worst signings Juve has made recently and he should also be keen to leave the club if he is truly interested in playing football.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stays and agrees to leave only when it is economically convenient for him.