‘One positive test and Serie A stops’

The Italian Ministry of Health has announced that this seasons Serie A will end if Coronavirus is detected on resumption of the league: ‘If anyone tests positive for COVID-19 within a club, it all stops.’

Players have returned to individual training while group training is scheduled to resume from 18 May, however the government have warned that certain changes had to be made to protocol, before they allowed contact training to return.

“Without doubt, if anyone tests positive for COVID-19 within a club, it all stops,” Undersecretary for the Ministry of Health Sandra Zampa told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“The quarantine becomes automatic and the whole season stops. If you don’t stop, the virus will stop you instead. Loving football means caring for the people who work within it.

“The only reason we’re talking about resuming Serie A at all is because of the economic impact.”

“Serie B? The decision is down to the Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora. From what I know, he has taken another week to evaluate not only Serie B, but also the other team sports.”

[Translation from Football Italia]