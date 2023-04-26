“One Scudetto” – Allegri directs mocking remark toward Napoli bench (Video)

Last Sunday, the meeting between Juventus and Napoli saw tensions flaring, especially following Angel Di Maria’s goal which was controversially disallowed following a VAR review.

At the end of the match, Max Allegri felt that he had seen enough, so he decided to head toward the locker room, but not before aiming one last dig in the direction of his old nemesis Luciano Spalletti and the rest of the Napoli bench.

“Beautiful, you’ve managed to win ONE Scudetto,” said the Juventus manager in his renowned sarcastic manner as shown in the video below.