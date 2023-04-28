One slot left in the next Italian Super Cup, will Juventus earn it?

Juventus risk not playing in the new Italian Super Cup as three of its four slots have already been taken up by other clubs.

The Bianconeri started this season keen to right the wrongs of the last campaign by finishing the season with at least one domestic trophy.

The new Italian Super Cup will feature four teams: the Serie A winner and runners-up and the Coppa Italia winner and runners-up.

Football Italia reports the competition is taking shape after Fiorentina eliminated Cremonese to reach the final of the Coppa Italia last night.

Napoli is set to win the league for the first time in three decades, which could happen this weekend.

This means they and the two Coppa Italia finalists have secured their spot in the Super Cup.

The only slot left is the Serie A runner-up spot and Juve, Lazio, AC Milan, and AS Roma could all finish there.

Inter has already secured a slot in the Super Cup by reaching the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Juve.

Juve FC Says

Earning a slot in the Super Cup would be difficult for us but very achievable as we bid to finish the term as high as possible.

Lazio seems unstoppable in the race for that second spot now and we must win all our remaining games to stand a chance.